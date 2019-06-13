Tollywood star Sonakshi duped by online fraudster

A was allegedly duped by an to the tune of Rs 1 lakh, the police said.

"Two days ago we received a complaint from Sonakshi Verma, who is Tollywood actress, stating that she received a call from an unknown person asking her to claim the gift she would be receiving from some unknown company," Raghuveer, Commissioner of Police (Adl. DCP), CCS, said.

She believed him and paid around Rs 1 lakh which he demanded to clear the tax levied on the gift she would be receiving. After paying the amount the unknown person stopped responding following which the victim realised that she was duped.

"A case has been registered for impersonation and cheating and we are investigating the matter," the said.

