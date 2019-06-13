All types of tactics were used to win LS elections: Sonia Gandhi's jibe at BJP

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): In her first public address after Congress' drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, in a veiled attack on the BJP on Wednesday said that all type of tactics were adopted to win the recently concluded

"All type of tactics were adopted to woo the voters. Everyone in this country knows whether it was moral or immoral of whatever happened in the elections. I feel this is the greatest misfortune that limits of dignity are crossed to retain the power," Sonia said at a rally here.

Raising questions on the electoral process, the said: "In the past few years, many types of doubts have emerged regarding our electoral process."

Sonia was accompanied by her daughter and on her maiden visit to the parliamentary constituency after retaining the seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the rally, a visibly angry Priyanka came down heavily on workers for not working in favour of the party in the elections. "I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the party in the elections," she said.

Priyanka was appointed as the and in-charge of just before the elections. It was widely expected that her presence will make a difference in the poll outcomes but she could not make a dent in the Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka had campaigned vigorously in favour of Congress candidates in UP, especially in and Amethi but Congress could only manage to win Several party stalwarts including Congress lost the polls from his constituency Amethi to

Congress had put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections by winning a meagre 53 seats.

