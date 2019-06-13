Delhi govt revises auto fares, to charge Rs 9.5 per kilometre

Commuters will have to shun more bucks for auto rides in the capital as the government notified revised auto-rickshaw fares with an 18.75 per cent hike on existing rates.

Under the revised rates, riders will have to pay a base fare of Rs 25 for 1.5 km against the existing rate of Rs 25 for initial 2 km of the ride. Rs 9.5 will be charged for every additional kilometre after the initial 1.5 km against the existing rate of Rs 8 km per kilometre, which is a hike of around 18.75 per cent.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Minister wrote, "@ArvindKejriwal govt fulfils its key promise. Department has notified revision of autorickshaw fares.

"After revision also, auto fares in to remain lower than other metro cities," he added.

The government has increased the waiting charge and the 15-minute minimum waiting period charge has also been scrapped. Auto drivers will now charge Rs 0.75 per minute as the waiting fee as against the earlier norm of at least 15 minutes wait to levy the charge.

The waiting charge will be levied if the vehicle is stationary or stuck in traffic or moving extremely slow (less than a kilometre covered in 10 minutes).

However, the government has not made any changes in night fee and luggage charges. Currently, commuters pay 25 per cent extra charge between 11 pm and 5 am and Rs 7.5 is charged as extra luggage charge.

With some months left for the elections, the move is seen as a measure to woo 90,000-odd auto-rickshaw drivers operating in the Capital.

