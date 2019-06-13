Teenager, male friend attacked with chemical in Vikaspuri, 1 detained

A teenager and her male friend were allegedly attacked with by an unidentified person while they were on a motorcycle in the area of the capital, the police said.

"One boy aged 24 years along with his female friend aged 19 years were going together on a motorcycle when some was thrown on them by some unknown person. We have detained one person in connection with the case," the police said on Wednesday adding that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Both the victims refused to give any statement on the day of the incident but approached the police station the next day. They have been released from the hospital. "It's not a burn injury but there is a stain on the face due to the chemical," the police said.

Prima facie, it seems that the victim was in a relationship with the girl and the suspect was asking her not to meet him.

The doctor has opined 'chemical' in the while the exact nature is not known so far.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)