Top HR leaders join Leading from Behind Summit along with innovators

brings back its annual "Leading from Behind" summit on January 30, at The Lalit,

began Leading From Behind as a unique leadership summit last year that brings new conversations to the leadership development space. The Summit aims to bring the enthusiasm of the young and talented future HR leaders of and the experience and knowledge of today's leadership under one roof.

of Jombay, Mr. MohitGundechasaid, "As one of India's fastest growing talent assessment and development companies, we at are delighted and humbled to have put together the Leading From Behind summit for the entire HR and corporate fraternity of Indian enterprise. We are sure that the recognition of top young HR leaders will significantly inspire and empower the HR space in "

He added, "The event will be a starry affair and Jombay promises to deliver one of the most insightful and interactive leadership Summits with a mixture of experience, knowledge, enthusiasm, innovation, and leadership. "

Firebrand Speakers and Moderators of LFB 2019

On the day of the Leading From Behind Summit, Jombay will an honored host to 16 renowned speakers speaking on 7 different themes and 7 gifted moderators. The idea of such summit is to get all the biggest sources of inspiration and creativity together so that they can present their stories and ideas in the most innovative and engaging ways."

40 Under 40 Awards

Jombay, conducts the 40Under40 Awards which is a one-of-its kind and India's first such study, to provide a platform that will build an ecosystem of thinkers, change makers, who will co-create innovation in the field of human resources and will put responsibility on the shoulders of these young leaders to be torchbearers and lead the way for the upcoming talent in the field of Human resources.

India's 40 best young HR Leaders were selected through a scientific evaluation of 1600 young leaders in which, it conducted extensive anonymous surveys of mid-managers of a number of in via JombayInbasket Edge, Jombay Leadership, and iDev. A significant rise of almost 1000 participants was seen this year in comparison to the pool of 650 HR professional who participated in the HR 40under40 awards last year.

THE PEOPLE CAPITAL INDEX

People Capital Index (PCI) was launched last year at the Leading from Behind Summit and is inspired by the World Economic Forum's Human Capital Index. PCI focuses on how much companies are investing in the development of their people, and aims to make people development a top agenda for corporate India. Following an audit conducted by BSI - The 50 winners will be announced and felicitated on the day of the Summit.

"At Jombay, we envision creating a pathway for HR leaders to co-create skills for future leaders, help build talent that can lead not only businesses but with passion and purpose, cultivate a whole mind approach. That enables a process of transformation from behavior to businesses to build this pipeline of future leaders," said Chief Mentor, Jombay and of the Leading From Behind Summit, Roma

"After a very successful first year, we are back this year to promote 'Leading from Behind' philosophy, with a new set of eclectic speakers, who will share their leadership insights at this Summit," added

