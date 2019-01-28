Markets open on weak note, Sensex down 170 points

Indian stocks opened on a subdued note on Monday while Asian indices advanced marginally as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown.
The shutdown had taken a toll on investor sentiment.
At 11:00 hrs, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 182 points at 35,843 while the Nifty 50 was negative in territory by 65.5 points at 10,715.
Among the losers were Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Cipla while Zee Entertainment gained with a slight margin.
Investors remained cautious over growing concerns due to worries over slowing global growth, signs of stress in corporate earnings and unresolved US-China trade battle.
