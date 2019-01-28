Markets open on weak note, Sensex down 170 points

Indian stocks opened on a subdued note on Monday while Asian indices advanced marginally as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the following a prolonged shutdown.

The shutdown had taken a toll on investor sentiment.

At 11:00 hrs, the was down 182 points at 35,843 while the was negative in territory by 65.5 points at 10,715.

Among the losers were Adani Ports, and while Zee Entertainment gained with a slight margin.

Investors remained cautious over growing concerns due to worries over slowing global growth, signs of stress in corporate earnings and unresolved US- trade battle.

