Transfer of SIT officer will hamper probe into sacrilege cases, says Phoolkain letter to Punjab CM

H S Phoolka in a letter to Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the transfer of senior Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the (EC) will hamper the investigation into the sacrilege cases.

Calling Singh's transfer "unfortunate," Phoolka said: "The investigation has reached a very crucial stage and is likely to be concluded soon. At this stage, his transfer is likely to adversely affect the investigation."

Further adding that the action is "overstepping" on the part of the ECI, he said: "The officer, being in SIT, is not in any way connected to the election duty and has no direct role in the conduct of the elections."

"The ECI has no power to ask for the transfer of an who is not connected with the election process in any way."

Requesting government to send a letter informing the about the adverse effect of its decision on the investigation, Phoolka said, " government has asked for a review of the order but has not made the case of adverse effect on the investigation. I request you to send another letter urging these grounds for the review of the order."

Earlier, the had ordered the to transfer Singh for violating the Code of Conduct. had subsequently posted Singh as of Police (IG), Counterintelligence, in

