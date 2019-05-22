Trauma in childhood may lead to adolescent depression, suggests study

Children in poor urban areas who suffered physical and emotional neglect, violence, and sexual are likely to be associated with both adolescent depression and violent behaviour, highlights a new study.

The study was published in the Journal of Adolescent

"This is the first global study to investigate how a cluster of traumatic childhood experiences known as ACEs, or adverse childhood experiences, work together to cause specific issues in early with terrible, life-long consequences," said Dr. Robert Blum,

He added, "And while we found young girls often suffer significantly, contrary to common belief, boys reported even greater exposure to and neglect, which makes them more likely to be violent in return."

The study incorporated ACEs suffered by 1,284 adolescents aged 10 to 14 in 14 "low-income urban settings" around the world.

It found remarkably common experiences with trauma--and very similar impacts--regardless of where the children lived.

The study found that 46% of young adolescents reported experiencing violence, 38% suffered emotional and 29% experienced physical But boys stood out in several categories.

They were more likely to report physical neglect, sexual and victimization. Also, for both boys and girls, the more adversity they experienced, the more likely they were to engage in violent behaviours, such as bullying, threatening or hitting someone.

But boys were 11 times more likely to be engaged in violence, and girls four times more likely to be violent.

In general, the cumulative effect of their traumas tended to produce higher levels of depressive symptoms among girls than boys, while boys tended to show more external aggression than girls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)