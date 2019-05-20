Tree plantation termed a necessity for people of Leh

To address increasing air pollution caused due to in the rugged terrain of Leh, local authorities have taken initiatives to remedy the situation.

On October 29, 2012, the people of witnessed an event where volunteers planted approximately 1 lakh Ladakhi willow trees to set the world record. Those saplings have now grown into trees and are located between the Hemis monastery (Ladakh's largest monastery) and the

Again in 2017, during a tree plantation drive organized by the Forest Department, Dr told ANI that, " has made some road map to save the by planting more trees on barren land and also stressed on the need of water conservation."

The declining has now become a very serious issue for Ladakh, we need more and more plantation of trees to be done on a regular basis.

In Ladakh different types of trees like apple, apricot, poplar, willow and walnut can easily be grown because they suit the climatic conditions required for growing such trees.

Trees are useful for oxygen and can control air pollution. The fruits serve as for human beings and the leaves can be used as fodder for the animals.

Thubstant Dolma a local from Phey village said, "We have different types of apple trees. Due to the good weather conditions, the apple growth is very good in our village. Since the last few years, we have started to grow different types of vegetables also. Our people are trying to grow more and more trees and vegetables in the village."

Another local from Nimoo village, Stanzin Angmo said, "We can grow more and more poplar trees. It is useful for wood and other raw materials that are used for manufacturing various goods such as furniture, doors, windows and various decorative items and the trees keep the soil strong. We have been planting poplar trees near our houses for many years now."

"Our village has lots of Apricot trees. We need to plant different types of apricot trees. We have planted lots of poplar saplings also for future use. Both of these trees help us with our livelihood. We are able to sustain our lives from the sale of apricots and in future, we will also get income from the poplar trees," said Ysetan Dolma from Ang village.

Trees absorb various harmful gases providing us with fresher and cleaner air to breathe. Nowadays city has been facing more and more air pollution due to the shortage of trees.

Explaining the value of planting more trees, Tsewang Norboo from Stakna village said, "We can plant trees in all the vacant places in our village and towns where we live. Trees save us from flood and many other natural calamities. We can plant at least one tree on special days like on our birthday. We already have very fewer trees, if we will continuously cut the trees, it can be very harmful to both human beings as well as for animals. If we cut trees, then in place of the cut tree we should plant as many trees as possible."

Nowadays planting trees has become very essential because human beings are destroying trees for their personal needs.

In Leh district, there are very fewer trees, but we can increase the number of trees by planting more and more trees like walnut, apple, apricot, Ladakhi willow and poplar trees to protect our

The more trees we plant, the better for us, we will be able to have a clean and green environment. The trees will also provide us with fruits, leaves and wood which will help in sustaining the livelihoods of many people in Leh.

It will also help in uplifting the poor people of Leh by helping them to get some income. The planting of trees will help small farmers to increase their income. Tree plantation will also help in protecting our natural surroundings for future generations.

The views expressed in the above article are that of Stanzin Yangzom of Charkha Development Communication Network.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)