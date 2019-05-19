Humans cooked, ate starchy plant tubers 120,000 years ago: Study

Researchers have found archaeological evidence that anatomically modern humans were roasting and eating plant starches, such as those from tubers and rhizomes, as early as 120,000 years ago.

The new research by an international team of archaeologists, published in the Journal of Human Evolution, provides archaeological evidence that has previously been lacking to support the hypothesis that the duplication of the digestion genes is an adaptive response to an increased diet.

The discoveries were made at the Cave in South Africa's southern Cape.

"This is very exciting. The genetic and biological evidence previously suggested that early humans would have been eating starches, but this research had not been done before," says of the at the

The work is part of a systemic multidisciplinary investigation into the role that and fire played in the lives of Middle Stone Age communities.

The interdisciplinary team searched for and analysed undisturbed hearths at the

"Our results showed that these small ashy hearths were used for cooking and starchy roots and tubers were clearly part of their diet, from the earliest levels at around 120,000 years ago through to 65,000 years ago. Despite changes in hunting strategies and stone tool technologies, they were still cooking roots and tubers," said Larbey.

According to the researchers, early human beings followed a balanced diet and that they were ecological geniuses, able to exploit their environments intelligently for suitable foods and perhaps medicines.

By combining cooked roots and tubers as a staple with protein and fats from shellfish, fish, small and large fauna, these communities were able to optimally adapt to their environment, indicating great ecological intelligence as early as 120,000 years ago.

" diet isn't something that happens when we started farming, but rather, is as old as humans themselves," says Larbey.

Farming in only started in the last 10,000 years of human existence. Humans living in 120,000 years ago formed and lived in small bands.

"Evidence from Klasies River, where several human skull fragments and two maxillary fragments dating 120,000 years ago occur, show that humans living in that time period looked like modern humans of today. However, they were somewhat more robust," said

