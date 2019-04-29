Trent's revenue totals Rs 2,532 crore in FY 19

Tata Group's Limited said on Monday its revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,532 crore in fiscal 2018-19, up from Rs 2,066 crore in the previous year.

At the same time, net profit after tax moved up from Rs 117 crore to Rs 127 crore.

During the fourth quarter ended March 31, total revenue was Rs 669 crore as compared to Rs 529 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit moved up from Rs 11.7 crore in January to March 2018 to Rs 40 crore in Q3 FY 19 (October to December 2018) and then slipped to Rs 16 crore during Q4 of FY 19 (January to March this year).

The board of directors have recommended a 130 per cent dividend -- Rs 1.30 per equity share of Re 1 each, which will be paid on or after August 7.

operates 143 Westside departmental stores across 82 cities and 20 Zudio fashion across 12 cities besides 26 Star grocery supermarkets and 10 hypermarkets.

