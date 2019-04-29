The Netherlands Consulate-General in Bengaluru hosts a reception on the occasion of King's Day

The in hosted a reception on the occasion of King's Day, the Dutch national day, at on April 26. King's Day marks the birth of of the Netherlands, who took the throne in 2013.

The reception witnessed the gathering of more than 200 guests, with attendance from a number of Indian as well as Dutch companies including Arcadis, Shell, KLM, Randstad, Philips, and Heineken; diplomats from in Bengaluru; and key academics from important institutes and universities in All making the best of the opportunity to interact and network with each other.

"It is my pleasure to host our King's Day reception in We opened our in this vibrant city of Bengaluru last Summer. The state of and other neighbouring states in the region are of strategic importance to the Netherlands, in terms of our bilateral agenda. We see a lot of opportunities for Dutch companies and universities in sectors such as Life Sciences & Health, Water, and including Aerospace. The will certainly help in scaling up Dutch activities in Southern India, enabling more exchange and creating platforms for people to explore joint opportunities," said Gert Heijkoop, the of the in Bengaluru.

The Consulate-General in Bengaluru was opened in the Summer of 2018. The office supports and promotes relations between the and India, in southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and The Consulate-General is host to various departments including Trade, Innovation, (NFIA) and (NESO).

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)