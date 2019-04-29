Invigorate Foods plans foray of investments and employment in India

Invigorate Foods, a Japanese company and part of of Japan, launches 'Genki-Ya Tofu' in 'Genki-Ya Tofu' is the only which is prepared from fresh soya milk extracts, and is launched for the first time in

The and other products by Invigorate Foods will be manufactured keeping in mind the highest quality of international standards.

"We are proud to launch 'Make in India' manufactured products made from fresh soya milk extracts. India- share excellent bilateral ties and this initiative is a part of Make in strategy by our company. We have also kept in mind to provide an authentic taste to the products without adding any preservatives. We have even planned to export products of soya milk extracts from India to Israel, Qatar, Middle East Countries and gradually to other countries", said Kentaro Takeda, Global Managing Director, Invigorate Foods.

Invigorate Foods is planning to invest Rs 600 million in the next three years in plant, equipment and other capital goods required for of in India. Invigorate Foods plans to launch various products manufactured from fresh soya milk extracts such as (Genki-ya Silken Tofu, Genki-ya Firm Tofu, Genki-ya Extra-Firm Tofu, Fresh Soy Milk, Flavoured Soy milk, yogurts and donuts). The products will have authentic taste and texture in the products since the company has imported well-developed and highly equipped machineries from Mase Machine, (World's best Tofu Machine provider).

"Our company is launching a number of products in India at a time when is being adopted by lot of diet conscious Indians. Fresh soya milk can not only be consumed in the form of Tofu, so we have also planned to introduce other in India. We plan to reach out to all India distribution by the end of next year and look at providing employment to more than 1,000 people in the near future", said Naveen Sundriyal, Managing Director, Invigorate Foods.

Ltd aim since inception is to introduce healthy and high in in Indian and global markets. The company lays lot of focus on quality and its products pass through rigorous testing process before it reaches the hands of customers.

Chie Annaka, renowned Japanese talked about various benefits of Tofu

"Tofu has various health benefits and is a better option as compared to cheese. Tofu helps to lower bad cholesterol and enhance the quality of skin and hair. Tofu has very low calorie count which also makes it an ideal option for people who want to lose weight. It has also been said that Tofu is beneficial in reducing the risk of different types of cancer", said Annaka.

