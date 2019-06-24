Triple Talaq personal issue, nothing acceptable except that in Quran: Azam Khan

MP Mohammad said in the Lok Sabha that the issue of triple Talaq was a personal matter of Muslims and nothing else will be acceptable except that mentioned in the Holy

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Khan also objected to remarks of and union minister where he had asked if those who do not accept Vande Mataram have a right to live in the country.

"The constitution is a temple. You cannot force anything. The country should run by the constitution, that is what we want. If that is not done it will be not good for the country," he said.

Targeting the BJP-led government which has brought a Bill on triple Talaq to replace an ordinance, he said those who portray to be sympathisers of women should also speak about their troubles.

"There was reference to triple talaq. One who accepts single Talaq, let it be, one who accepts two, let it be, one who accepts three, let it be, one who does not accept, let it be. I say it is our personal issue and what the orders, what it decides, nothing else will be accepted," he said.

Khan said he has an apprehension that people may start distancing themselves from the institution of marriage and start feeling scared of it and there could be an increase in the live-in relationships.

"Let us bring our relations back and think of a better India", he said.

Khan said politics divides communities who otherwise have fraternal bonds.

The said that a big mandate had also brought responsibilities on the BJP and country's progress will not be complete without progress of the Muslim community.

He alleged that thousands of Muslim families were not allowed to vote in his Rampur constituency.

"Seventy seven thousand red cards were given," he said and added that the families were asked not to come out of their houses .

