BJP fields Jaishankar, JM Thakor as Rajya Sabha candidates from Gujarat

The on Monday fielded Dr S Jaishankar and party leader JM Thakor as its nominees for the ensuing by- to the from

"The has decided the names of Dr and Jugalji Mathurji Thakor for the ensuing bye- to the (Rajya Sabha) from Gujarat," the press release by BJP said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar formally joined the BJP in the presence of the party's JP Nadda at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)