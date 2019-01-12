Tripura: Emergency extended as Madhabbari still tense

Tension still looms over Madhabbari even three days after the incident of police firing following the clash between protesters and police amid demonstration opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

A large number of security personnel are still camping in the area as the prohibitory order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been further extended.

At least seven including six tribal youths and one security personnel who were injured in skirmish and police firing have been admitted to a hospital in capital Agartala.

Local villagers and stall owners who lost their properties are one of the worst sufferers of the incident and adding to their agony is the 12 hours strike in the TTAADC area on Saturday called by various opposition political parties.

has announced a magisterial probe into the incident alleging a conspiracy to destabilise the peace in the state and defame the

Meanwhile, an alliance partner along with other opposition parties have been demanding a time-bound judicial probe beside huge compensation for those injured.

During the incident, at least 21 shops owned by both tribal and non-tribal people have been totally gutted in the fire.

According to the victims, no one from the government had visited or taken any step to assess their loss and how it could be compensated.

Ajay Deb, who had just set up a garments shop which within few minutes turned into ashes said, "I am a very poor person and with a lot of problems I could manage to open this shop. I am a vendor and along with my wife, I use to sell clothes from one village to another. Recently we opened this shop with our total savings and taking some loan so this it would be our asset for our old age. I am totally doomed, I have nothing else. I had a stock of at least Rupees ten lakh, now if the government helps me with something then it will be some relief or I will die."

Another victim, said, "I had loss of around Rs five lakh in two stalls - one had stock of chickens and another grocery. Who had put the fire we don't know, now if the government help us then only we can start again. Now again on 12th (January), it is a strike. How can we go to meet the for asking for some help and this type of strike is a huge loss for us."

"Strike is no solution, now only if people live together then only we can develop. The strike is a huge loss for us."

He also added that prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPc has been further extended till Saturday. However, people from both section are still in the area and there has been no backlash or any other untoward incident.

According to police Soumen Das, the situation in Madhabbari and adjacent areas is yet to be normal as prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPc has been further extended and to stop propagating of fake messages through messaging the has been suspended for another 48-hours.

Meanwhile, six tribal political parties from the opposition have jointly called for a dawn-to-dusk TTAADC area strike on Saturday condemning the police firing and demand for judicial inquiry and compensation for those injured.

