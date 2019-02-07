White House to unveil global women's initiative

US will on Thursday introduce an initiative that will seek to help bring economic security to 50 million women across the world by 2025.

The plan, called the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, will draw from a $50 million starter fund from the US Agency for International Development, and will team up with several private companies, including and Walmart, quoted the President's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, as saying on Wednesday.

The initiative will be led by

"' First' does not mean ' Alone'," she said in a call with reporters on Wednesday as she detailed the rollout.

"We are proud to be the most generous nation in the world."

The plan had been on track to be announced last month, but the partial government shutdown delayed the formal rollout.

Ivanka Trump, 37, will attend the Munich Security Conference next week in to promote the programme as a plan to help bolster the global economy and to draw a stronger link between women's economic empowerment and national security, a senior said on Wednesday.

She first became interested in gender equality when she worked in the corporate world - she once started a "Women Who Work" hashtag to sell her branded merchandise.

Last year, helped start a fund with the goal of generating $1.6 billion in capital for female entrepreneurs in developing countries, and she has tried to work with members of to advance initiatives she cares about, including the Women's Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act.

