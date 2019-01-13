Trump attacks Democrats on DACA, border wall

on Sunday once again attacked the Democrats in the House for denying to include the (DACA) program in their talks to end the government shutdown that has lasted more than three weeks.

"Democrats are saying that DACA is not worth it and don't want to include in talks. Many Hispanics will be coming over to the Republican side, watch!," the US tweeted.

The DACA programme allows young immigrants brought to the US illegally as children to live and work in the country without fear of deportation.

According to Post, the US had said last week that before continuing further negotiations over the border wall issue and the DACA programme, he would like to wait until the rules on the matter.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers have opposed the deal proposed by Trump for including a fund of USD 5.6 billion on building a wall on the southern US- border as well as the DACA protections for the 'Dreamers' or the undocumented immigrants.

The in his tweets also noted that building a border wall will reduce crime rates in the US.

"The building of the Wall on the Southern Border will bring down the crime rate throughout the entire Country!," the President noted.

"The damage done to our Country from a badly broken Border - Drugs, Crime and so much that is bad - is far greater than a Shutdown, which the Dems can easily fix as soon as they come back to Washington!," he added.

In the quickest move to reopen the as soon as possible, the Republican senators also suggested Trump continue talks with the Democrats rather than declaring a national emergency in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)