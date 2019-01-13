Indian Embassy organises 'artificial limb fitment' camps in Kathmandu

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Embassy of in organised 'knee artificial limb fitment' camps in and district on Sunday.

A press statement released by the said that the camps were organised as part of an initiative by the in collaboration with (BMVSS) in Jaipur, India, and the Chuadhary Foundation of

of to Manjeev inaugurated the Camp at in A number of dignitaries, including the of BMVSS Devendra Raj Mehta, and of Chuadhury Foundation Binod Chuadhary were also present during the inaugural ceremony and handed over custom-made Foot to amputees.

" Puri and Dr. D R Mehta, of foot, presented their remarks at the launch of Foot Camp under for Humanity initiative. 73rd camp of bmvss abroad; 51 limbs fitted so far; Jaipur foot is an easy, affordable, class technology," the in Nepal tweeted.

" Puri and Mrs. Puri also presented artificial limbs to select beneficiaries," the Embassy added

The second camp will be organised in Sahaj Community Hospital, in District. A total of 500 people with disability will be provided with artificial limbs free of cost during these camps.

"While we celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs, has launched an 'India for Humanity' Initiative to honour for his service towards humanity. The Initiative focuses on Gandhi's philosophy of compassion, caring and service to humanity through a yearlong series of artificial limb fitment camps globally in collaboration with BMVSS," the said in its statement.

Founded in 1975 and better known by its trademark "Jaipur Foot", BMVSS is among the world's largest organisations for the fitment of artificial limbs. It has served over 1.73 million amputees with disability in India and around the world, till date.

