Indian Embassy organises 'artificial limb fitment' camps in Kathmandu

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Embassy of India in Nepal organised 'knee artificial limb fitment' camps in Kathmandu and Nawalparasi district on Sunday.
A press statement released by the Indian Embassy said that the camps were organised as part of an initiative by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in Jaipur, India, and the Chuadhary Foundation of Nepal.
Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated the Camp at Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu. A number of dignitaries, including the founder of BMVSS Devendra Raj Mehta, and Chairman of Chuadhury Foundation Binod Chuadhary were also present during the inaugural ceremony and handed over custom-made Jaipur Foot to amputees.
"Ambassador Puri and Dr. D R Mehta, founder of jaipur foot, presented their remarks at the launch of Jaipur Foot Camp under India for Humanity initiative. 73rd camp of bmvss abroad; 51 limbs fitted so far; Jaipur foot is an easy, affordable, world class technology," the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted.
"Ambassador Puri and Mrs. Puri also presented artificial limbs to select beneficiaries," the Embassy added
The second camp will be organised in Sahaj Community Hospital, in Nawalparasi District. A total of 500 people with disability will be provided with artificial limbs free of cost during these camps.
"While we celebrate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has launched an 'India for Humanity' Initiative to honour Mahatma Gandhi for his service towards humanity. The Initiative focuses on Gandhi's philosophy of compassion, caring and service to humanity through a yearlong series of artificial limb fitment camps globally in collaboration with BMVSS," the Indian Embassy said in its statement.
Founded in 1975 and better known by its trademark "Jaipur Foot", BMVSS is among the world's largest organisations for the fitment of artificial limbs. It has served over 1.73 million amputees with disability in India and around the world, till date.
