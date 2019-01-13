US Govt. enters the longest shutdown in history

-
The ongoing partial government shutdown in the United States of America broke the record of being the longest in the history of the country as it entered the 22nd day on Saturday (local time).
The previous record was set during the time of Clinton which saw a similar shutdown of 21 days as a result of a difference between President Bill Clinton and the GOP Congress which continued from December 1995 to January 1996.
There is still no hope in sight for the end of the current shutdown which has been learnt to have impacted a quarter of the federal government and a large number of federal workers, CNN reported.
Approximately 800,000 federal workers have been adversely affected by the lapse in funding.
So far, no agreement has been reached between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats to put an end to the shutdown.
The shutdown was triggered by a lack of consensus between lawmakers and the US President on the funding for the wall which was one of Trump's electoral promises.
