Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for Afghan crisis, seeks his resignation

-
ALSO READ
President Ghani talks with officials regarding security of Kabul citizens
Taliban takes over Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani flees the country
US to take over air traffic control at Kabul airport, boosts troop strength
Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul lands in Delhi
US sees Pakistan useful only for clearing mess in Afghanistan: Imran Khan
-
Former US President Donald Trump called on his successor Joe Biden to step down after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban ceased control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
Trump, in a statement on Sunday, said that it was time for the incumbent US president, Joe Biden, to resign, "for what he has allowed happening in Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy Independence, and our crippled economy."
The ex-US president went on to say that it "shouldn't be a big deal" since, according to Trump's version of events, Biden "wasn't elected legitimately in the first place!".
His statement comes after the Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.
Taliban terrorists have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.
Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the White House advisors are discussing how President Joe Biden should address the deepening crisis in Afghanistan, however, no final decision has been taken yet about whether he should return to Washington from his planned August vacation.
A protest was also held out the White House with demonstrators blaming Joe Biden for betraying the people of the war-torn country and demand for sanctioning Pakistan as hundreds of people protested Sunday afternoon outside the White House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU