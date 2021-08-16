Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for Afghan crisis, seeks his resignation

Trump, in a statement on Sunday, said that it was time for the incumbent US president, Joe Biden, to resign Photo: Bloomberg

Former US President called on his successor to step down after the Afghan government collapsed and the ceased control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Trump, in a statement on Sunday, said that it was time for the incumbent US president, Joe Biden, to resign, "for what he has allowed happening in Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in (Covid-19), the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy Independence, and our crippled economy."

The ex-US president went on to say that it "shouldn't be a big deal" since, according to Trump's version of events, Biden "wasn't elected legitimately in the first place!".

His statement comes after the Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

terrorists have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the White House advisors are discussing how President should address the deepening crisis in Afghanistan, however, no final decision has been taken yet about whether he should return to Washington from his planned August vacation.

A protest was also held out the White House with demonstrators blaming for betraying the people of the war-torn country and demand for sanctioning Pakistan as hundreds of people protested Sunday afternoon outside the White House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)