President Ghani talks with officials regarding security of Kabul citizens

Afghan President on Sunday talked with security officials about providing security to the citizens of Kabul after the entered the Afghan capital from all sides.

"Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, had a telephone conversation with security officials regarding the security of Kabul citizens," tweeted Afghan Presidential Palace ARG.

Faced with little or no resistance, the entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides.

The said in a statement on Sunday that they would not enter Kabul by force and were in talks with the government to secure a peaceful transfer of power.

The Taliban statement said the country's capital Kabul was the largest and most populous city where no one's life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of Kabulis will not be in danger, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

The Taliban instructed all their members to stand at the gates of Kabul and not to try to enter the city.

The statement added that the security situation in Kabul was a matter of concern for the opposition until the transition process was completed.

Meanwhile, a short press release issued from the Presidential Palace said that there had been sporadic shootings in Kabul city but Kabul city was not attacked and the country's security and defence forces along with international partners were providing security to the city and the situation was under control, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Moreover, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban.

The Khaama Press Agency citing sources have also said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government.

