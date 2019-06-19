Tsunami advisories lifted after 6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

The Meteorological Agency lifted advisories after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country's northern region late Tuesday night.

The tremor hit off Yamagata Prefecture's coast at 10:22 pm as per seismologists, according to state broadcaster

While about 1,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes, 15 people in Niigata, Yamagata, and Miyagi prefectures were wounded because of the quake.

The damage caused by the tremor became clear as day broke across the region on Wednesday morning.

Tombstones have fallen in cemeteries, while several houses in Yamagata's are missing roof tiles.

Moreover, the earthquake caused a landslide in Yamagata's while a road in the mountains has caved in, the state broadcaster added.

The jolt had left thousands of homes without in the Niigata and Yamagata prefectures, according to utility company officials.

