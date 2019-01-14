TukTuk ride launches ride hailing services in Noida

Modernizing the concept of tuk-tuks, a based company launched its first on-demand cab service in the city on Monday.

The application build startup claims to facilitate cabs and bikes with no surge pricing and flat rates. The company plans to present an array of exciting innovative modern transportation services, specifically designed to meet the demands of different customers.

The driver-centric platform offers with experienced, well trained, skilled and more regulated drivers; delivering the first-class service. They also look forward to providing a better option for riders to choose between like Rent Luxury Bike, Logistics, Cabs, electronic bike, Delivery, and much more.

During the launch, Yash Kapoor, Founder, TukTuk Ride, said, "We aim to establish ourselves as a in the field of in the next 5 years. TukTuk intends to introduce a quick, affordable and high-quality through a driver-centric model. We claim to beat the industry standards and increase the income of the drivers, our blue-collared partners even if the cab supply increases."

"Also, TukTuk is eyeing to curb the lack of security assured services, cabs operating without a proper license, sexual harassment by unlicensed drivers, old and polluted vehicles, and other unregistered concerns", he added.

According to the information, the bootstrapped company plans to go 100% electric in upcoming years supporting governments plan for smart cities. "The sector is the largest source of for our country and seeing the capital and national capital regions leading the charts electronic vehicles are the best solution to it," added Kapoor.

The company has come up with one of the most prominent as well as a user-friendly and convenient app-based booking platform. The customers are capable of booking a cab easily through application available on Google play store and App store in a matter of a few clicks. The company is aggressively tying up with platforms for hassle-free payments. TukTuk plans to lay down its services in and NCR first and then going PAN India.

