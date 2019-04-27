Tunisia: 12 killed, 20 injured in road accident

12 people were killed while 20 more were wounded in a road accident in district in Sidi province on Saturday morning.

The mishap occurred after a truck carrying farm workers collided with a truck carrying poultry, reported while quoting

While 11 people died on the spot, a woman succumbed to her injuries at the Sidi Regional Hospital.

The wounded are currently receiving treatment at the regional hospital, as per reports.

