Tunisia: 12 killed, 20 injured in road accident

-
ALSO READ
Tunisia says 2 jihadists blow themselves up in security raid
9 people killed as truck ploughs into pedestrians in Vietnam
Egypt army says kills 8 jihadists in desert air strikes
28 killed in Portuguese tourist bus accident: Madeira mayor
World Cup Shooting: Indians fail to make final of 10m air rifle
-
12 people were killed while 20 more were wounded in a road accident in Sabala district in Sidi Bouzid province on Saturday morning.
The mishap occurred after a truck carrying farm workers collided with a truck carrying poultry, Xinhua reported while quoting local media.
While 11 people died on the spot, a woman succumbed to her injuries at the Sidi Bouzid Regional Hospital.
The wounded are currently receiving treatment at the regional hospital, as per reports.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU