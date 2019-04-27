JUST IN
Business Standard

Tunisia: 12 killed, 20 injured in road accident

ANI  |  Others 

12 people were killed while 20 more were wounded in a road accident in Sabala district in Sidi Bouzid province on Saturday morning.

The mishap occurred after a truck carrying farm workers collided with a truck carrying poultry, Xinhua reported while quoting local media.

While 11 people died on the spot, a woman succumbed to her injuries at the Sidi Bouzid Regional Hospital.

The wounded are currently receiving treatment at the regional hospital, as per reports.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 18:44 IST

