UN slams shelling of civilian areas in Tripoli

The expressed concerns about the shelling of residential areas in Tripoli, with the UN outlining that it "is completely unacceptable by any measure."

"The is gravely concerned about the continued reports of indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in Tripoli," Stephane Dujarric, for UN Antonio Guterres, said on Friday (local time).

He highlighted the need to protect civilians, calling for immediate and unconditional access for humanitarian partners.

"Our colleagues say the humanitarian situation in continues to deteriorate with heavy fighting ongoing, including in populated areas," quoted Dujarric as saying.

He added that due to damaged infrastructure, civilians in conflict areas are facing and water shortages. Access to essential items like food, medicine and fuel has also been severely hampered, Dujarric said.

According to the UN Migration Agency, around 39,000 people have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing conflict in

The UN added that 655 refugees and migrants were evacuated from the Qasr Bin Ghashir detention centre earlier this week. Non-profit organisation 'Doctors Without Borders' had previously said in a statement that civilians in the said detention centre were shot and injured during the incident.

"More than 700 unarmed men, women and children were trapped in the centre...Several reports suggested several deaths and at least 12 people injured," the organisation wrote in its statement, according to

The UN highlighted, that even though evacuations have taken place, over 3,000 refugees and migrants remain trapped in seven detention facilities across

Libya's capital is currently in the throes of ongoing fighting between military Khalifa Haftar's eastern forces and troops loyal to the UN-recognised (GNA).

already removed its entire contingent of peacekeeping forces comprising of 15 CRPF personnel on April 6 from Tripoli, a move which was followed by countries like the and The Indian authorities have time and again told Indian nationals in to leave the area as the situation continues to deteriorate.

More than 200 people have lost their lives and 913 have been wounded ever since clashes erupted in the region.

