Trump mocks Democrat Omar, says 'I forgot she doesn't like Israel'

President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) took a jibe at Senator Ilhan Omar, a day after a man from New York, was arrested for threatening to kill the Minnesota Democrat.
Addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition at Las Vegas, the US President said, "Special thanks to Representative Omar of Minnesota."
"Oh, I forgot. She doesn't like Israel. I forgot. I'm so sorry," The Washington Post quoted Trump as saying.
According to a statement issued on Friday by the US attorney's office for the Western District of New York, the accused, named Patrick W Carlineo Jr, allegedly called Omar a "terrorist" and vowed to put a "bullet in her [expletive] skull" during a telephonic conversation with a member of her staff in Washington D.C.
"Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood?," Carlineo questioned the staff.
President Trump's attack on Omar was a part of his wide-ranging speech in which he even declared that the US-Israel bond "has never been stronger." He argued that Democrats "aren't fighting for Israel in Congress," The Washington Post reported.
"Republicans believe that we must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism. We do. All of us," Trump said.
He also claimed at another point in the speech that a "radical agenda" being pushed by Congressional Democrats' could "very well leave Israel out there all by yourselves."
Omar, who was elected in November, is one of the first two Muslim Congresswomen to serve in the House.
She is an outspoken critic of the US policies toward Israel and has been in controversies several times since coming to Congress.
After Omar said that the US support for Israel was motivated by donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, several House Democrats dubbed the comments as offensive and invoking anti-Semitic stereotypes.
However, neither Omar's Office nor the US Capitol Police have responded to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.
