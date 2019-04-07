UN-backed Libya govt announces counter-offensive against self-styled Libyan National Army, foreign forces evacuate Tripoli

The aligned to Libya's United Nations-backed government on Sunday announced a counteroffensive and vowed to reclaim all areas seized by the self-styled led by Field Marshal

Addressing media, Al Jazeera quoted Mohamed Gnounou, of (GNA), as saying that the counteroffensive, dubbed as "Volcano of Anger", was aimed at "purging all Libyan cities of aggressor and illegitimate forces".

The announcement came after Haftar's forces claimed that they had conducted the first air raid on a suburb as part of their aim oust the internationally-recognized (GNA) and control

The alleged strike came after GNA forces conducted air raids on Haftar's (LNA) around 50kilometers south of on Saturday, reportedly killing one person.

Meanwhile, the on Sunday said it had temporarily pulled some of its forces out of amid the escalating political tension in the North African country.

On the same day, reported that issued a warning for its citizens traveling to amid the recent clashes in the country.

"Considering the developments in and especially the conflicts around Tripoli, it is recommended that our citizens who plan to travel to Libya should follow the latest developments and review their in this context," the said in a statement.

too has evacuated its entire contingent of peacekeeping forces comprising of 15 CRPF personnel from Tripoli after the situation there "suddenly worsened".

"Due to increased unrest in Libya, a contingent of US forces supporting US Command temporarily relocated from the country in response to security conditions on the ground," it said in a statement.

"The situation in Libya has suddenly worsened. There is fighting in Tripoli. Indian Embassy in @IndiainTunisia has evacuated the entire contingent of 15 CRPF personnel yesterday itself. I appreciate the excellent work by the Indian Embassy in #Libya," tweeted.

Resulting from years-long civil conflict, Libya has no single government currently, with LNA backing the Tobruk-based parliament which governs the East of Libya, and the GNA which controls Libya's western parts from Tripoli.

The UN in a statement noted that Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister, and Haftar held talks in in late February during which they agreed that national elections were necessary.

"They also agreed on ways to maintain stability in the country and unify its institutions," the said in a post after the meeting.

Last week, Haftar had also held talks with UN in Benghazi, a day after his troops launched an offensive against the GNA government in Tripoli which the Eastern dubbed as 'terrorists'.

Haftar also told UN that his operation towards Tripoli will continue until terrorism has been defeated.

