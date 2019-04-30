TVS Motor reports over 19 pc jump in revenue at Rs 18,217 crore

Two-wheeler manufacturer on Tuesday reported sales of 39.14 lakh units during 2018-19 which fetched revenue of Rs 18,217.5 crore, up 19.3 per cent in the year-on period.

In the year ended March 2018, the revenue was to the tune of Rs 15,274.4 crore.

Profit after tax was Rs 670.1 crore as against Rs 662.6 crore in the previous year. Operating profit after tax prior to consideration of fair valuation gains and one-time GST discount (net of tax) was Rs 606.7 crore.

Hence the growth in operating profit after tax for FY 19 works out to 10.5 per cent, the company said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter of FY 19, TVS Motor reported total revenue going up 9.2 per cent to Rs 4,387.6 crore from Rs 4,016.8 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 134.3 crore.

The two-wheeler sales including exports during 2018-19 grew by 11.6 per cent to 37.57 lakh from 33.67 lakh units in the previous year.

The board of directors declared two interim dividends for the year 2018-19. Total dividend paid aggregated to Rs 3.50 per share (350 per cent) on 47.5 crore equity shares of Re 1 each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)