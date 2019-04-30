Godrej Properties net profit jumps to Rs 156 crore in Q4 FY19

Realty Properties said on Tuesday that higher sales pushed up its consolidated net profit by 271 per cent to Rs 156.6 crore during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19 ended March 31.

It had recorded a net profit of Rs 42.3 crore in the year-on period. At the same time, total income moved up 133 per cent to Rs 1,203.2 crore from Rs 533 crore.

During the entire fiscal 2018-19, the company clocked net profit of Rs 253.2 crore as against Rs 86.9 crore in the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 3,221.9 crore from Rs 2,102.4 crore in 2017-18.

"We expect to further scale our development and sales momentum in FY20, given our exciting launch pipeline across the country," Pirojsha Godrej, of Properties, said in a statement.

The earnings per share work out to Rs 11.15 for FY19 compared to Rs 4.01 in the previous fiscal year.

