Sensex, Nifty trim early losses but end flat

Equity benchmark indices pared their opening losses on Tuesday but traded in the red zone, dragged down by financials, before closing on a flat note.

The closed 36 points lower at 39,032 while the was down 6 points to 11,748.

Yes Bank, which reported a loss of Rs 1,506 crore in Q4 FY19, led the pack of losers and closed 29.23 per cent lower with its share at Rs 168.

IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Housing Finance and were other top losers.

However, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, Indian Oil and showed gains between 2.5 to 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as data on China's failed to meet expectations.

and private surveys pointed to slower Chinese factory growth in April, disappointing investors who were hoping for a faster expansion due to the government stimulus package.

