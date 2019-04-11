Twitter lights up with poll day tweets; 1.2 mn tweets recorded on April 11

Conversations and debates on elections filled on Thursday with the recording over 1.2 million tweets related to the elections on a single day on 11 April, as the first phase of the elections ended with people casting their ballot for representatives in 91 parliamentary seats in 20 states.

A total of 45.6 million tweets related to elections were recorded from March 11, the day elections were announced uptill April 11, the microblogging platform said on Thursday quoting its internal statistics.

has emerged as the most mentioned figure during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls conversation on its platform. However, top election conversations was reportedly on the topic " security" followed by "religion", "jobs", "agriculture" and "Taxes and Trade" respectively.

Other top mentioned leaders on the were BJP Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and

"Indians and across the world have been engaging in dynamic conversations around the elections with relevant hashtags, replies and retweets, to discuss the topics that matter most to them. In the past month, leading upto elections, security has emerged as the most talked about election-related topic on Twitter," said

In March had launched the #LokSabhaElections2019 emoji to light up election conversations.

"In the last month, conversation around #LokSabhaElections2019 peaked with the beginning of campaign season, the announcement of major schemes, filing of nominations by key party figures and finally today, on polling day." Twitter said.

Among the constituencies that went for polls in the first phase are - eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep.

