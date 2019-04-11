'New Indians' participate in General election for first time after Enclave Settlement

Coochbehar, (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Voters from the Enclave settlement camp in Dinhata sub-division of district participated in the for the first time on Thursday after the enclave settlement was sealed in 2015.

A total of 1868 voters are exercising their franchise in two polling booths.

Biswanath Sarkar, Micro Observer, said, "They are voting as Indian citizens for the first time. I spoke to few voters here and they are very happy and excited. No untoward incidents have occurred. Everything is going on peacefully."

Around 245 villagers who were earlier residents of Kurigram District, reside at enclave settlement camp in Dinhata sub-division of district.

Elated to participate in the electoral process for the first time, Bulbul Hossain said, "We, the people of enclave settlement are very excited to participate in our country's voting process. became independent in 1947 but we gained our true independence only in 2015. We don't need to borrow parents name to appear in exams or anymore."

After the exchange of enclaves with on August 01, 2015, around 9776 'new Indians' were added to West Bengal's voters' list.

This was done as a part of an agreement between and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)