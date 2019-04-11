Police did not allow dalits to vote in Uttar Pradesh, alleges BSP in complaint to EC

BSP has lodged a complaint with of alleging that voters were stopped from casting their votes by police and administration in

"In today's election, both the police and administration have stopped voters from reaching polling stations. It is done on the direction of higher-ups in the police department and we have complained both to of UP, Satish Chand Mishra, general secretary,

"We demand that immediate action should be taken by in the matter," Mishra said.

The alleged that Dalits and backward community members were being stopped from reaching polling booths so that they are not able to cast their votes.

The BSP has also lodged another complaint with EC citing malfunction in some electronic voting machines.

"We have registered another complaint with EC and have sent them a video clip of the EVM, in which it is seen that 'elephant' symbol is being pressed but the vote is going to BJP's 'lotus' symbol. Our people had complained against it but no action was taken," said Satish Mishra

BSP has called for "immediate intervention" of the for conducting free and fair elections.

Votes are being polled in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor , Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)