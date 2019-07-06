JUST IN
Two BJP workers injured in clashes with TMC in Burdwan

Two BJP workers were injured in a clash that broke out between them and TMC supporters in Burdwan on Friday, police said.

The BJP workers have alleged that they were beaten up by TMC supporters, while the TMC workers have claimed that BJP supporters threw bombs at them.

Soon after the incident, both were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where they received medical aid.

Police have recovered around 10 crude bombs from the spot.

A case has been registered.

Sat, July 06 2019. 13:15 IST

