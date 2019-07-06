JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Australia-South Africa clash

CWC should choose young leader as Congress President: Capt Amarinder
Business Standard

Three minors found dead in a lake in Nizamabad

ANI  |  General News 

Three minors were found dead in Nizamabad on Saturday morning. Their bodies were recovered by the police from a nearby lake.

The deceased have been identified as Shaik Shoaib (8), Mohammed Azhar (8) and Mohammed Arbaaz (9).

"The three children were friends and after coming back from school, they went for Namaaz. After that they might have decided to go swimming. We suspect they might have drowned," said Sridhar Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad.

"The lake in which their bodies were found was located only 400 yards from their homes," he added.

The bodies of the children were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 12:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU