Two ministers differ from the rest

Two ministers differed from the other ministers, including by taking oath of the office and secrecy at the swearing-in ceremony, held in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, by not doing it in the name of 'God'.

While and 55 others took the oath in the name of God, most of them in Hindi, of the LJP and of BJP did it by "solemnly affirming".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)