Indian Youth Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to stay as party president

The (IYC) on Thursday passed a resolution requesting to continue to lead the party as AICC

"At a time when our party faced the biggest challenge and at a time when our country was battling to protect the idea of Indian Democracy, gave bold leadership to Congress party standing for truth, for Justice and against corruption fiercely and openly with love holding on to peace and unity," reads the resolution.

"Now when we are in the path of struggle we believe it is who should continue to lead us, who should continue to lead the Congress party and who should continue to fight to protect the idea of and stand for the common man of our country," it added.

Earlier in the day, a similar resolution was passed by unanimously reposing faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and urging him to continue to lead the party.

Yesterday, (RPCC) passed a resolution urging Gandhi to continue as the

On May 25, Rahul had offered to step down from the post at the (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance. His resignation was rejected 'unanimously' by the party members who asked him to do a complete overhaul and restructure the party at every level.

While reports suggest that Gandhi remains firm on resigning, a number of leaders from Congress and its allies have urged him to continue as the Rahul had also lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency which was represented by him since 2004. While the BJP won 303 seats, Congress was far behind at 52 in the recently concluded polls.

