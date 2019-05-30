Modi congratulates his council of ministers

Modi who took oath as the for the second consecutive term on Thursday congratulated his who were sworn-in with him at here.

In a tweet, Modi congratulated and praised the parliamentarians who took the oath. His tweet read: "Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India's progress."

PM Modi also shared on the micro-blogging site, the pictures of the swearing-in ceremony. He tweeted: "Here are some more pictures from the swearing-in ceremony. Grateful for everyone's blessings. The occasion was made even more special by the participation of esteemed world leaders. I thank them for being a part of today's programme."

Modi, who got a massive mandate in the elections, took oath today as again for a second consecutive term inducting confidant and into his Cabinet along with the surprise inclusion of former S Jaishankar, while retaining most of his earlier Cabinet ministers and dropping seniors like Suresh Prabhu, and

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and were among the Cabinet ministers who took oath along with representatives of allies-- (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) who will be a

