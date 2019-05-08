Two monthly magazines in Braille in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

For the past several years, Indian Association for the Blind, an NGO based here has been coming out with two monthly magazines in dedicated to the visually challenged.

'Vizhi Saval' and ' Manjeri' the Tamil magazines have over 200 subscribers each, across Tamil Nadu, apart from some readers in neighbouring states.

With 65-pages each, the magazines for visually impaired persons is brought out by a pair of advanced machines that can print about 650 characters in a minute.

The pages are then arranged and put together into a magazine format and tied together with a string and stacked up to be dispatched.

"My work is to read proofs of the material which is then sent for We have more than 200 subscribers," says Manjula,

She runs her fingers over the pages and reads out the words as she checks for errors.

Content for 'Vizhi Saval', which was launched in 2011 and ' Manjeri' launched in 2013 magazines is sourced from the visually challenged themselves with stories coming in from places across the country.

The NGO, (IAB), was established in 1985 S M A Jinnah.

