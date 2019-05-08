One dead, one injured after house partially collapses in Mumbai

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

One person lost his life while another was severely injured when part of a single storey house collapsed in Pathan Chawl of Qureshi Nagar on Wednesday.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), state police, ambulance and ward staff reached the site of the accident to carry out rescue work in the area.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be known.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 15:41 IST

