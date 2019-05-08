J-K Panchayat Conference holds protest against killing of sarpanches

All Panchayat Conference on Wednesday held a protest in Jammu against the killing of sarpanches in the state.

The protestors have demanded security to sarpanches and a Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killings.

"More than 15 Sarpanches have been killed across the state. We demand the government of and of for an investigation into this case," said Anil Sharma, of All Panchayat Conference.

"Also, we demand that the government should provide security to those Sarpanches, who do not feel safe," he added.

