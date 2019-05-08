JUST IN
Business Standard

J-K Panchayat Conference holds protest against killing of sarpanches

ANI  |  Politics 

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference on Wednesday held a protest in Jammu against the killing of sarpanches in the state.

The protestors have demanded security to sarpanches and a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killings.

"More than 15 Sarpanches have been killed across the state. We demand the government of India and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for an investigation into this case," said Anil Sharma, President of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference.

"Also, we demand that the government should provide security to those Sarpanches, who do not feel safe," he added.

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 15:52 IST

