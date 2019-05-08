Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on plea filed against Deepak Talwar's son in money laundering case

The on Wednesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) reply on a plea challenging the prosecution complaint it filed against Deepak Talwar's son in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Indian aviation sector during the UPA regime.

Justice Chandershekar sought ED's reply on the plea filed by Aditya and posted the matter for hearing on May 17.

In the court, ED counsels DP and raised questions over plea's 'maintainability'. Kapil Sibal appeared for

The court asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum i.e. trial court regarding the cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him.

Recently, after taking cognisance of the charge sheet had issued a production warrant against Deepak Talwar, She also issued a non-bailable warrant against his son, who is also named as an accused in the charge sheet, and posted the matter for hearing on May 9.

ED's had earlier told the court that the investigation revealed that Deepak Talwar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, obtained "undue favours" for the private airlines using his contacts. It was also alleged that he had acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines, causing huge loss to carrier

agencies are probing the aspect of the loss faced by the after the privatisation of its routes.

