Tyrese Gibson to feature in crime thriller Black and Blue

ANI  |  Washington D.C. [USA] 

Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson will soon be seen opposite Naomie Harris in the upcoming crime thriller Black and Blue.

Deon Taylor, who directed the home invasion thriller 'Traffik,' is helming the film which is being produced by Sean Sorensen.

Penned by Peter A. Dowling, the plot revolves a rookie cop who witnesses corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer and captures the event in her body cam. The story takes a thrilling turn when the narcs, desperate to destroy the footage, plan to execute her.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gibson will feature as an artist who hops on board with Harris to stop the bad guys.

Known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, Gibson's past credits also include 'Transformers', 'Hollywood Adventures' and 'Southpaw.' He will be next seen in Fast & Furious 9.

First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 13:40 IST

