Christina Aguilera lauds Lady Gaga for speaking out against R. Kelly

Christina Aguilera has praised Lady Gaga "for doing the right thing" by speaking out against R. Kelly and removing their duet from streaming platforms amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

Earlier this week, Gaga, who collaborated with Kelly in 2013 recording duet ' (With My Body)' - apologised for working with him and expressed her solidarity with the alleged victims.

Aguilera took to to laud the 'A Star is Born' actor's courage. She also shared pictures from her and Gaga's performance of 'Do What U Want' on 'The Voice'.

"Cool to see the version of this song I did with @ladygaga on the charts again - this is a reminder of women sticking together- and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment.And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind," the 38-year-old tweeted.

"Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song," she continued. "I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing!"

The R&B has long been accused of sexual misconduct and abuse. The accusations against the 52-year-old have resurfaced in the wake of a recent documentary series that chronicles allegations of abuse, predatory behaviour, and paedophilia against him.

