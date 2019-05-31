Uber records USD 3.1 billion revenue in Q1 2019

After going public earlier this month, has announced its financial results for Q1, 2019, recording higher revenue.

earned USD 3.1 billion in revenue for Q1, 2019, a 20 per cent increase from the same period last year. However, as Engadget reports, the ride-sharing company's losses were also significant at USD 1.1 billion.

The company's food delivery service, Eats, registered growth by generating over USD 536 million, an 89 per cent year-over-year increase.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)