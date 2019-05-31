JUST IN
Uber records USD 3.1 billion revenue in Q1 2019

After going public earlier this month, Uber has announced its financial results for Q1, 2019, recording higher revenue.

Uber earned USD 3.1 billion in revenue for Q1, 2019, a 20 per cent increase from the same period last year. However, as Engadget reports, the ride-sharing company's losses were also significant at USD 1.1 billion.

The company's food delivery service, Uber Eats, registered growth by generating over USD 536 million, an 89 per cent year-over-year increase.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019.

