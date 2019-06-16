Uddhav Thackeray, son Aditya arrive in Ayodhya

Uddhav and his son arrived here on Sunday to offer prayers at the makeshift

Eighteen MPs had reached the city yesterday evening.

The father-son duo was welcomed by and

The will hold a press conference later. He had visited Ayodhya in November last year and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of

He had said that his party will extend support if an ordinance is brought for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)