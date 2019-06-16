Srikakulam: 2 held with Gutka worth Rs 5.40 lakhs

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt extends ban on manufacture, sale of gutkha, pan masala, tobacco products for one year
Gutkha worth Rs 1.77 crore seized in Maharashtra; 8 arrested
Why not permanent ban on gutka, pan masala, HC asks TN govt
Transporting firm's 1 kg gold, men take 'gutka' break and get looted
Gutkha worth Rs 70 lakh seized from train in Mumbai
-
Two persons were apprehended and Gutka worth Rs 5.40 lakh was seized from them, the police said on Sunday.
"Two persons were carrying the Gutka packed in 25 big packages worth Rs 5.40 lakhs," said Sub Inspector Simhachalam.
The Gutka was being illegally transported from Odisha's Barampuram to Ranasthalam in the state.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU