Srikakulam: 2 held with Gutka worth Rs 5.40 lakhs

ANI  |  General News 

Two persons were apprehended and Gutka worth Rs 5.40 lakh was seized from them, the police said on Sunday.

"Two persons were carrying the Gutka packed in 25 big packages worth Rs 5.40 lakhs," said Sub Inspector Simhachalam.

The Gutka was being illegally transported from Odisha's Barampuram to Ranasthalam in the state.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 09:16 IST

