Uddhav Thackeray to meet Shiv Sena MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda: Sunil Prabhu

Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu on Friday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet his party MLAs, who are lodged at Hotel Rangsharda, later in the day.

"Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet party MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda in Mumbai, later today," Prabhu told reporters here.

Earlier today, amidst the crisis between BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai over the chief minister's post, Sena's MLA Gulabrao Patil had said that there is no question of compromising on its demand for the chief minister post.

"Our only goal is to ensure that the chief minister is from Shiv Sena. There is no question of negotiations on this. Even if there is a disruption of some sorts the decision taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be final," Patil told ANI here.

Patil is currently lodged with the other Shiv Sena MLAs in the Hotel Rangsharda for two days, in an apparent bid to prevent any attempts of poaching.

The party had, however, said that Shiv Sena legislators are committed to the party and there is no need to do so.

The Shiv Sena is putting all its weight behind its demand of making Aaditya Thackeray as the next chief minister of Maharashtra, however, Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as the party's legislative leader on Thursday leading to further speculations.

As the deadline of November 9 for government formation in Maharashtra is approaching fast, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha.

