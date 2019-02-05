UK: PoK representatives embarrassed, asked by Pakistani diplomat to leave conference on Kashmir

Representatives from Pakistan-occupied (PoK) had to face embarrassing moments here on Monday as they were asked by a Pakistani to leave a conference held to vent Pakistani propaganda on on Monday.

The representatives were told by the that they were a "security risk" at the event attended by in the Committee Room of in

Apart from a few other Parliamentarians, there were some members of and National Assembly. The audience overwhelmingly consisted of British Pakistanis and British Kashmiris from PoK who needed no lecture on the dispute.

A delegation of Kashmiri from the platform of also went to attend the Conference.

Mahmood Kashmiri, of JKNIA and other office bearers, former Ghulam Hussain, Dr and are peaceful people and went there to hear what Pakistanis and their Kashmiri supporters had to say on the issue of

A Pakistani approached and asked if he was When he replied in the affirmative, the Pakistani diplomat, most likely an of requested Kashmiri to step outside as someone wanted to talk to him.

When Kashmiri refused and stated whoever wanted to talk to him could do so inside, the 'diplomat' went out and returned with two uniformed policemen who asked the JKNIA delegation to leave the conference room since they were a "security risk."

The delegation of the JKNIA was forced to leave the conference room where Pakistanis were disseminating lies and distorted stories on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

from Burnley, protested and said it was against the British democratic norms and right of expression. She also walked out to express her solidarity with the JKNIA delegation.

Soon after this, a rumour spread that 'Indian agents' who had come to disrupt the Kashmir Conference were expelled from the conference.

JKNIA delegation met some MPs after the Conference and briefed them about this incident. They also plan a demonstration outside 10 Downing Street between 11 am and 4 pm.

